Conservation training for First Nations students
It’s the 4th year of the Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management for First Nations/Traditional Owners (AHC31420, previously known as the Cert III in Conservation and Land Management) and we are excited to extend an offer for you to join the course.
We are looking for expressions of interest so please let us know if you are interested or, send this link to a friend.
The course has been designed specifically for Traditional Owners/Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to gain skills to work on country.
The course will provide accredited training in skills such as fire and water management, weed control, revegetation, construction, chainsaw usage, occupational, health and safety and cultural studies.
This is a predominantly in-field course with many Elders and local experts teaching subjects. In previous years we have been able to complete cultural burns on Country and build and grow bush food gardens. View a video describing the course here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8VAEj7KSFk
When: The course starts in late March and will continue every Wednesday and Thursday with a break for holidays (finishing in late 2022).
How Much: The course is free.
Where: The training will occur at Holmesglen Glen Waverley Campus with field work in a variety of locations around eastern and south-eastern Melbourne.
How Do I Apply/Get More Information: Contact Ben Cullen at benc@tfn.org.au or 0407044821, or your local Registered Aboriginal Party.
Eligibility: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
The adventures, experiences, friendships and knowledgeable people I met throughout the course were just amazing, I feel really blessed to have been a part of it – Chelsea Cooke, graduate and Trust for Nature Conservation Officer